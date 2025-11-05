“Nasikia Kurukwa Na Akili!” - 20-year-old Kenyan LADY with 3 kids from different fathers cries out amid single motherhood crisis (PHOTO)







Wednesday, November 5, 2025 - A 20-year-old Kenyan lady has painfully opened up about her struggles as a single mother of three, each child from a different father.

The young woman, whose post has since gone viral on TikTok, confessed that life has become unbearable as she tries to raise her children alone without any support from the men who fathered them.

Some sympathized with her situation while others blamed her for “making wrong choices too early in life.”

The viral post comes at a time when Kenya is facing what many have described as a “single motherhood crisis,” with rising cases of young women raising children on their own amid economic hardships.

The Kenyan DAILY POST