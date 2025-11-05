KIKUYU LADY’s viral tweet about Nyeri women beating husbands sparks reactions online - “Hata Transformer Tunang’oa”







Wednesday, November 05, 2025 - A tweet by a lady identifying as Njeri from Nyeri has ignited a storm of reactions online after she joked about wanting to beat a man as part of her “bucket list.”

Her post read: “As a murima woman from Nyeri, kupiga bwana nikipiga nduru is still on my bucket list. (And yes, I’m very pathetic even in my fantasies).”

While some viewed it as dark humor, many netizens were outraged, citing the serious nature of domestic violence and the harmful stereotype often associated with Kikuyu women from Nyeri.

The region has long been the subject of controversial narratives around women allegedly assaulting their partners.

Critics slammed the tweet for trivializing abuse, especially in a country where gender-based violence remains a pressing issue.

Others vowed in the comments to avoid dating Nyeri women altogether.

Seet the post and reactions below.

