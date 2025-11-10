Nairobi LADY corners a man who refused to pay for her services after hosting him in her house - Embarrasses him on social media (VIDEO)

Monday, November 10, 2025 - A furious lady has caused a stir on social media after confronting a man who allegedly refused to pay for her services after hosting him at her house, where they had “fun.”
According to reports, the man had promised to give her an
undisclosed amount of money, but later attempted to sneak away without
fulfilling his end of the deal.
Feeling shortchanged, the lady recorded the confrontation
and paraded his face on social media, leaving him humiliated as the video
quickly went viral.
In the clip, the visibly embarrassed man is seen trying to
cover his face as the woman accuses him of being a liar and a user.
The viral footage has since sparked a heated debate online,
with Kenyans sharing mixed reactions, some siding with the lady for demanding
her dues, while others criticized her for exposing the man publicly.
Wacth the video below or HERE>>>
Hakuna pesa ya kulipia kasusu pic.twitter.com/jKm91wKOE5— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 10, 2025
