I’m not the LADY wearing church uniform in the viral video of couple having mechi behind church - Even my family members are sending me the video (PHOTOs)







Monday, November 10, 2025 - A distressed young woman has rushed to clear her name after being mistakenly linked to a scandalous viral video showing a couple allegedly getting frisky behind a church.

The clip, which has sent social media into a frenzy, features a woman in a blue-and-white church uniform, sparking wild speculation.

The mix-up began when the lady innocently posted a photo of herself in a similar outfit earlier that morning.





Netizens quickly jumped to conclusions, assuming she was the mystery woman in the video.

Taking to X (formerly twitter) she wrote:

“So I posted myself in church uniform at 6am, only for a certain video to be posted moments later of a girl who's also wearing blue and white.”

“Now you guys are just making it worse in the comments.”

The situation escalated when even her inner circle got involved.

“My family has already sent it to me and my neighbors,” she lamented, clearly overwhelmed by the unsolicited attention.

Talk about being caught in the crossfire of internet sleuths and viral chaos!

The Kenyan DAILY POST