“Alifunzwa Forex” - Thika Road LADIES do the unthinkable to a man who failed to pay Ksh 5,500 owed to them after “Mechi’’- Parades him online (VIDEO)







Monday, November 10, 2025 - A group of ladies confronted a man who allegedly failed to pay Ksh 5,500 owed to them following a “mechi” session.

In a video shared online, the ladies, who ply their trade at a rented house along Thika Road, are seen recording the embarrassed man, publicly shaming him for not honoring his payment.

The clip quickly went viral on TikTok, sparking reactions across social media.

The lady who posted the video revealed that they taught the man a lesson he would never forget.

“Tulimfunza Forex,” she said, referring to the unforgettable experience.

