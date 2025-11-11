Mwizi Wa Kasusu! MIKE SONKO’s friend, SAM NJONJO, accused of luring LADIES with fake Dubai tickets, chews them and robs them (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, November 11, 2025 - Renowned whistleblower, Nelson Amenya, has exposed a scam involving a man who lures ladies online with promises of international travel opportunities before taking advantage of them.

The cunning man, identified as Sam Njonjo, approaches young ladies online and sends them fake tickets to Dubai and in the process, pretends to be in Nairobi for a short trip.

He then invites the victims to Airbnbs and hotels, where he reportedly ‘chews’ them and disappears with their belongings.

Most ladies fall into Njonjo’s trap due to the flashy lifestyle he displays online.

A sneak peek into his Instagram account reveals that he is a close friend of former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

Several ladies claim to have received fake travel tickets and been misled through romantic interactions by the notorious conman.

One of the victims revealed that the suspect conned her in August under the pretext that he could facilitate her birthday trip Dubai while disguising himself as a travel agent.

See photos of the notorious conman, who at one time was exposed by former CS Moses Kuria for using his name to con unsuspecting Kenyans.

