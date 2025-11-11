South African couple in viral church video threaten to sue furniture company using their PHOTOs to advertise beds - “No need to bend” (PHOTO)

Tuesday, November 11, 2025 - A South African couple at the center of a viral video within church premises is reportedly threatening legal action against a furniture company for using their photos in a cheeky bed advertisement.
The pair, filmed behind a church in a compromising moment, with
the woman in a blue-and-white church uniform, has dominated online chatter for
days.
Capitalizing on the buzz, the furniture brand allegedly
created an AI-generated image resembling the couple, seated in bed, with the
tagline: “There
is no need to bed. Get yourself a bed.”
While the couple’s identity remains unconfirmed, sources
suggest that they are considering suing for unauthorized use of their image and
emotional distress.
See the poster below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments