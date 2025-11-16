MOSIRIA addresses viral video of two LADIES pulling a shocking stunt in Nairobi CBD – "This is Too Much”







Sunday, November 16, 2025 - A viral video of a woman pole dancing in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) has stirred a heated debate, drawing sharp criticism from Nairobi County’s Environment Chief Officer, Geoffrey Mosiria.

Speaking on Sunday, November 16th, 2025, Mosiria described the incident as shocking and warned that such behaviour should not be tolerated in public spaces, especially where children are present.

He argued that the act promotes immorality and risks negatively influencing young people.

Mosiria revealed that he had been inundated with messages from concerned residents.

“I’ve just received the 79th message on my WhatsApp from a City resident, all of them saying the same thing as the previous 78… ‘Wanasema nisijaribu ku-interfere na hustle ya huyu Babes hapa CBD!’”

“Jameni, I usually mind my own business, but sasa hapa naona itabidi mnisaidie kuelewa nini kweli inaendelea…”

“Kabla hawa wasee wanichomee simu na strict warnings.”

“Hii Nairobi imeanza kunitisha, huwa najionea maajabu.”

After consultations, Mosiria insisted that such behaviour is unacceptable.

“Honestly, this is too much, and it shouldn’t be allowed to happen, especially in the CBD, where children are seeing what they shouldn’t be seeing.

“This is promoting immorality indirectly.”

He cautioned that failure to act could open the door to more indecent acts.

“To protect our environment and morals, some things shouldn’t be entertained in the CBD where we have young children who must be shielded from such bad behaviours.”

Mosiria urged authorities and residents to safeguard Nairobi’s dignity.

“We must draw clear boundaries on what is acceptable in public spaces… Our responsibility is to safeguard both the dignity of our city and the morality of the next generation.”

He reminded the public that Kenyan law prohibits such acts in open spaces.

Wako wapi wale wa kusema it's culture and stuff when something uncivilised is happening. pic.twitter.com/fDmSJ4eLbw — Eleli Ayub (@eleliayub) November 15, 2025