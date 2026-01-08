Controversial Prophet DAVID OWUOR’s love life revealed! The women he fell in love with in Israel and the U.S, and a grown up son in Israel







Thursday, January 8, 2026 - Fresh details have emerged regarding the private life of controversial Kenyan Prophet David Owuor during the period he lived and studied overseas, shedding light on his relationships in Israel and the United States.

According to sources familiar with his past, Owuor was involved in a romantic relationship while living in Israel.

The two allegedly cohabited and reportedly had a child together.

However, the woman’s family strongly opposed the relationship on cultural and racial grounds, citing Owuor’s non-Jewish background and ethnicity.

Despite claims that Owuor offered to convert to Judaism in a bid to formalize the union, the family reportedly declined to approve the marriage.

The child was taken in and raised by the woman’s family, after which Owuor is said to have left Israel.

Sources further claim that the son is now grown up and currently serves in the Israeli military, where he is involved in the ongoing war in Gaza.

Following his departure from Israel, Owuor briefly stayed in Germany before relocating to the United States.

While in the U.S, he entered into another romantic relationship with an American woman.

According to individuals close to him, Owuor claimed that his American lover exhibited what he described as unusual behavior, such as frequently visiting graveyards, something he reportedly found disturbing.





The Kenyan DAILY POST