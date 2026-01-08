Controversial Prophet DAVID OWUOR’s love life revealed! The women he fell in love with in Israel and the U.S, and a grown up son in Israel

Thursday, January 8,
2026 - Fresh details have emerged regarding the private life of
controversial Kenyan Prophet David Owuor during the period he lived and studied
overseas, shedding light on his relationships in Israel and the United States.
According to sources familiar with his past, Owuor was
involved in a romantic relationship while living in Israel.
The two allegedly cohabited and reportedly had a child
together.
However, the woman’s family strongly opposed the
relationship on cultural and racial grounds, citing Owuor’s non-Jewish
background and ethnicity.
Despite claims that Owuor offered to convert to Judaism in a
bid to formalize the union, the family reportedly declined to approve the
marriage.
The child was taken in and raised by the woman’s family,
after which Owuor is said to have left Israel.
Sources further claim that the son is now grown up and
currently serves in the Israeli military, where he is involved in the ongoing
war in Gaza.
Following his departure from Israel, Owuor briefly stayed in
Germany before relocating to the United States.
While in the U.S, he entered into another romantic
relationship with an American woman.
According to individuals close to him, Owuor claimed that his American lover exhibited what he described as unusual behavior, such as frequently visiting graveyards, something he reportedly found disturbing.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments