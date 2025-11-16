Uproar as the man, who was captured on a viral video being assaulted by his Chinese boss at a warehouse in Eldoret, forgives him







Sunday, November 16, 2025 - A section of Kenyans has expressed concern after a man, who was captured on camera being assaulted by his Chinese boss, forgave him.

In a video that went viral, the rogue employer was seen attacking the man inside what appeared to be a warehouse in Eldoret.

The confrontation escalated when the employer picked up an iron sheet from a pile on the ground and struck the employee, sparking outrage online.

Many Kenyans called for legal action, highlighting the vulnerability of workers in such situations.

However, on Sunday morning, an updated video emerged showing the Kenyan man forgiving his employer.

In the footage, he is seen shaking hands with the employer and affirming his decision to remain in the job despite the incident.

“I have forgiven him and I do not have a problem with him anymore, and I still want to work here,” the worker said.

“The disagreement has ended. He is my boss, and he will remain my boss,” he added.

