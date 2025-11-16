SHOCK as decomposing bodies of 3 family members are found at their home in Saika, Nairobi - What exactly happed to the WAMBUA family? (PHOTO)







Sunday, November 16, 2025 - Grief has engulfed Nzaatani Village in Mwingi West, Kitui County, after three members of the respected Wambua family were found dead at their home in Saika Estate, Nairobi.

The deceased are Justus Wambua Kavyu, his wife Tabitha Kathini Wambua, and their daughter Stacey Kiluti Wambua.

Police are treating the deaths as suspicious and have launched a full investigation to determine the cause.

Reports indicate that Justus had suffered a personal tragedy two years ago when he lost one of his children to cancer.

Heartbroken, he returned to Nzaatani Village to focus on farming, while his wife and daughter remained in Saika.

During a recent visit, he was confronted by the lifeless bodies of his family.

Overwhelmed by grief, he is believed to have taken his own life inside their family house and left a suicide note.

Neighbours reportedly discovered the bodies after noticing a foul smell, bringing the shocking deaths to light.

The Wambuas were known in both Saika and their rural home as a warm, close-knit, and respected family.

Justus is remembered as a loving husband and devoted father, Tabitha as a gentle and caring mother, and Stacey as a kind-hearted daughter.

Njiru Sub-County detectives are investigating the family’s final hours, examining the house, analysing digital and phone data, tracing movements, and interviewing neighbours.

Preparations for the funeral are underway.

The Kenyan DAILY POST