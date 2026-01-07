Well-endowed female lecturer steals the show with ‘style deadly deadly’ during campus event - She left comrades salivating (VIDEO)

Wednesday, January 07, 2025 - A viral video capturing a female lecturer showing off her dance moves during a university event has lit up social media.
The bubbly academic, seated on a panel, couldn’t resist the
music - rising to shake what her mama gave her with infectious energy as
students roared in approval.
Her unapologetic flair and playful spirit gave comrades a
run for their money, turning the event into a moment of pure joy.
Netizens have praised her happy-go-lucky attitude and
ability to connect with students beyond the classroom.
Many called her a vibe, celebrating her confidence and
relatability in a world where lecturers rarely let loose.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments