It Has Ended In Tears! DJ DIBUL’s marriage with actress, DOREA CHEGE, crumbles after endless public displays of affection







Wednesday, January 7, 2026 - Reports circulating online suggest that the much-publicised marriage between popular Mugithi entertainer, DJ Dibul, and actress Dorea Chege may be facing turbulence, despite the couple previously portraying a picture-perfect romance characterised by frequent public displays of affection on social media.

The two, who captured hearts online through their bold declarations of love and constant couple-themed posts, are now said to be drifting apart, with sources hinting at unresolved differences behind the scenes.

Social media users have also noted a sharp decline in their once-vibrant joint appearances and affectionate updates, fuelling speculation that their relationship may be on the rocks.

According to blogger Martha Mwihaki Hinga, the pair is allegedly no longer living together.

“Ni kama story ya makofi haikua jaba,” the renowned blogger said, reacting to rumours that surfaced not long time ago, indicating that Dibul was being subjected to physical abuse by his wife.





The Kenyan DAILY POST