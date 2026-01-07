It Has Ended In Tears! DJ DIBUL’s marriage with actress, DOREA CHEGE, crumbles after endless public displays of affection

Wednesday, January 7,
2026 - Reports circulating online suggest that the much-publicised marriage
between popular Mugithi entertainer, DJ Dibul, and actress Dorea Chege may be
facing turbulence, despite the couple previously portraying a picture-perfect
romance characterised by frequent public displays of affection on social media.
The two, who captured hearts online through their bold
declarations of love and constant couple-themed posts, are now said to be
drifting apart, with sources hinting at unresolved differences behind the
scenes.
Social media users have also noted a sharp decline in their
once-vibrant joint appearances and affectionate updates, fuelling speculation
that their relationship may be on the rocks.
According to blogger Martha Mwihaki Hinga, the pair is
allegedly no longer living together.
“Ni kama story ya makofi haikua jaba,” the renowned blogger said, reacting to rumours that surfaced not long time ago, indicating that Dibul was being subjected to physical abuse by his wife.
