Media Personality WILLIS RABURU opens up on how he handles online hate - “It’s not what people call you, it’s what you…”

Monday, November 03,
2025 - Media personality, Willis Raburu, has shared how he navigates online
criticism and hate.
In a candid interview with Chris The Bass, Raburu acknowledged that being in the public eye
invites scrutiny, but he’s learnt to detach emotionally and focus on personal
growth.
“You can’t control what people say about you, but you can
control how you respond,” he said, adding that many trolls are simply
projecting their own frustrations.
Early in his career, Raburu admitted that negative comments
affected him deeply but now he avoids reading or replying to hateful messages.
“I just leave people to deal with their own bad day,” he
remarked, emphasizing that engaging with negativity only fuels it.
He also quoted Tyler Perry’s Madea character: “It’s not what
people call you - it’s what you answer to.”
Raburu credited his family and close friends for keeping him
grounded and said that shifting his focus from defending himself to improving
his craft has brought him peace.
“If you keep trying to prove yourself to everyone, you lose
yourself in the process,” he added.
He concluded by acknowledging that hate is inevitable for
public figures, but learning to live with it - and rise above it - is key to
thriving in the spotlight.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
