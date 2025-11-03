Media Personality WILLIS RABURU opens up on how he handles online hate - “It’s not what people call you, it’s what you…”







Monday, November 03, 2025 - Media personality, Willis Raburu, has shared how he navigates online criticism and hate.

In a candid interview with Chris The Bass, Raburu acknowledged that being in the public eye invites scrutiny, but he’s learnt to detach emotionally and focus on personal growth.

“You can’t control what people say about you, but you can control how you respond,” he said, adding that many trolls are simply projecting their own frustrations.

Early in his career, Raburu admitted that negative comments affected him deeply but now he avoids reading or replying to hateful messages.

“I just leave people to deal with their own bad day,” he remarked, emphasizing that engaging with negativity only fuels it.

He also quoted Tyler Perry’s Madea character: “It’s not what people call you - it’s what you answer to.”

Raburu credited his family and close friends for keeping him grounded and said that shifting his focus from defending himself to improving his craft has brought him peace.

“If you keep trying to prove yourself to everyone, you lose yourself in the process,” he added.

He concluded by acknowledging that hate is inevitable for public figures, but learning to live with it - and rise above it - is key to thriving in the spotlight.

