Have you seen these billboards of MILLICENT OMANGA along major roads in Nairobi? You’d think she’s advertising massage parlours! (PHOTO)

Monday, November 3,
2025 - Kenyans online can’t keep calm after spotting a series of billboards featuring
former nominated Senator Millicent
Omanga along major roads in Nairobi, and the reactions are
hilarious.
The billboards, which have been strategically erected across
town, show Omanga striking a stunning pose in a tight pair of jeans, but
netizens say the style and vibe of the photos look “too suggestive” and “more like
massage parlour adverts.”
See the photo.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments