Have you seen these billboards of MILLICENT OMANGA along major roads in Nairobi? You’d think she’s advertising massage parlours! (PHOTO)







Monday, November 3, 2025 - Kenyans online can’t keep calm after spotting a series of billboards featuring former nominated Senator Millicent Omanga along major roads in Nairobi, and the reactions are hilarious.

The billboards, which have been strategically erected across town, show Omanga striking a stunning pose in a tight pair of jeans, but netizens say the style and vibe of the photos look “too suggestive” and “more like massage parlour adverts.”

See the photo.





The Kenyan DAILY POST