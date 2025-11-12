Media personality CIRU MURIUKI opens up on grief and healing after losing her father, and fiancé, actor CHARLES OUDA







Wednesday, November 12, 2025 - Media personality Ciru Muriuki has shared a deeply personal reflection on grief, revealing how the loss of her father and fiancé, actor Charles Ouda, profoundly reshaped her emotional world.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Ciru described how losing her father several years ago introduced her to the pain of grief.

“Before 2020, I did not know what grief was until I lost my dad, my dad and I were very close,” she wrote.

His passing from COVID marked her first true experience of emotional devastation.

“He caught COVID and died, that was my first true experience of grief,” she added.

However, the death of her fiancé, journalist and actor Charles Ouda earlier last year brought a different kind of heartbreak - one that tested her spiritually and emotionally.

According to Ciru, grief doesn’t fade with time but becomes something people learn to live with.

“Grief taught me patience, more care for people, much compassion,” she said.

She explained that the journey through loss has taught her to value time, embrace each day, and cherish the people around her.

Ciru emphasized the importance of allowing oneself to feel deeply, noting that suppressing pain only delays healing.

While some days are easier than others, she said grief has helped her build emotional strength and gratitude.

Ciru hopes her story encourages others to be gentle with themselves and find comfort in community.

“Love never ends… Memories of loved ones remain a lasting source of peace and strength,” she concluded.

