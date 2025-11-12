Makueni woman swears she doesn’t know President RUTO and has never heard of him after meeting him face to face (VIDEO)







Wednesday, November 12, 2025 - A woman from Makueni County has caused a social media frenzy after boldly confessing that she doesn’t know President William Ruto and has never heard of him after meeting him in person.

In a viral video captured during President Ruto’s development tour of the region, the Head of State is seen engaging residents in a light moment when he asks the woman if she knows who he is.

To everyone’s amusement, she confidently responds that she has never seen or heard of him, leaving the crowd and the President himself in laughter.

The clip has since ignited mixed reactions online, with many Kenyans expressing disbelief, while others found humor in her honesty.

“Either she’s living on another planet or she’s just tired of politics,” one netizen joked.

Watch the hilarious video below.

Shock as a woman in Makueni swears that



She doesn't know President Ruto and has never heard of him.



"Mimi sikujui," she said."



