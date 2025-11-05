Man escapes assassination attempt in Kisii after exposing corruption at Woman Rep, DORICE DONYA’s office (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, November 5, 2025 - A man narrowly escaped death in what is believed to be a politically motivated attack in Kisii town.

The victim, identified as Justin Siocha, a former Manager at Kisii Woman Representative, Dorice Donya’s office, was reportedly ambushed by unknown assailants armed with crude weapons on Tuesday night.

According to eyewitnesses, the attackers cornered Siocha near the town centre and descended on him mercilessly before fleeing the scene, leaving him bleeding and badly injured.

Sources close to the victim allege that the assault may have been connected to his recent exposé on corruption and financial irregularities within the Woman Rep’s office, claims that reportedly led to his dismissal from his position.

Siocha was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is receiving treatment, and police have since launched investigations into the incident.





