Hippos invade residential areas as Lake Naivasha swells (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, November 5, 2025 - Panic has gripped residents living around Lake Naivasha after massive flooding caused by the lake’s rising water levels forced hippos to invade nearby residential areas.

The normally calm giants have been seen wandering dangerously close to homes, leaving residents terrified and unable to move freely, especially at night.

The floods are a direct result of the recent heavy rains that have pounded the region, causing the lake to burst its banks and submerge vast tracts of land, farms, and infrastructure around the lake’s basin.

According to the Kenya Red Cross, at least 971 households have been directly affected by the rising waters.

The agency has since deployed teams to assess the full extent of the damage and provide aid to displaced families.

Residents are urged to stay alert as the hippos pose a serious threat to human life when provoked or cornered.

See the photo below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST