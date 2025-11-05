Family in distress as man is abducted in Zimmerman - Witnesses report three Subaru vehicles involved! He is linked to Ksh 160 million fraud (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, November 5, 2025 - A family in Nairobi is appealing for help in tracing their missing kin, Mr. Nicodemus Osiemo, who was reportedly abducted on Friday evening from a carwash near their home in Zimmerman.

According to family sources, Mr. Osiemo was taken at around 6:45 p.m, moments after arriving at the carwash.

Witnesses claim that three Subaru vehicles arrived at the scene, and several unidentified men forcibly bundled him into one of the cars before speeding off towards the main road.

Since the incident, Mr. Osiemo’s phone has remained switched off, and his family says they have been unable to trace his whereabouts.

“We have not heard from him since Friday evening. We are living in fear and confusion. We just want to know where he is and if he’s safe,” said the missing man’s son.

Family members have since reported the matter to the police and are urging the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and other relevant authorities to intervene urgently.

Mr. Osiemo was reportedly out on bond in connection with a Ksh 160 million fraud case involving Njiwa Sacco, in which he and 11 others are accused of conspiring to defraud the cooperative of millions of shillings.

The case was scheduled for mention next week.

The family now fears that his disappearance may be linked to the ongoing court case, describing the abduction as both suspicious and deeply troubling.

The Kenyan DAILY POST