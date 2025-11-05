Lucky Escape! Boda Boda riders threaten to torch down a Land Rover Discovery after minor accident before police swiftly intervene (VIDEO)

Wednesday, November 5, 2025 - There was drama after a
group of angry boda boda riders nearly set a Land Rover
Discovery ablaze following a minor road accident.
The incident occurred after the luxury SUV slightly
brushed a motorbike, causing the rider to fall.
Within minutes, dozens of boda boda operators surrounded
the vehicle, shouting and demanding compensation.
What started as a simple confrontation quickly escalated
into a near-violent standoff, as the mob threatened to torch
the vehicle, accusing the driver of arrogance and reckless driving.
“Choma yeye,” one of the riders was heard inciting his
colleagues.
The situation turned tense until police officers
arrived just in time, forcing the rowdy riders to flee.
Lately, cases of boda boda riders taking the law
into their own hands have been on the rise, with several incidents of
motorists being attacked and vehicles torched after minor road altercations.
Land Rover Discovery vs Nduthi pic.twitter.com/RkkOFvXpzX— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 6, 2025
