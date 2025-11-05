Lucky Escape! Boda Boda riders threaten to torch down a Land Rover Discovery after minor accident before police swiftly intervene (VIDEO)





Wednesday, November 5, 2025 - There was drama after a group of angry boda boda riders nearly set a Land Rover Discovery ablaze following a minor road accident.

The incident occurred after the luxury SUV slightly brushed a motorbike, causing the rider to fall.

Within minutes, dozens of boda boda operators surrounded the vehicle, shouting and demanding compensation.

What started as a simple confrontation quickly escalated into a near-violent standoff, as the mob threatened to torch the vehicle, accusing the driver of arrogance and reckless driving.

“Choma yeye,” one of the riders was heard inciting his colleagues.

The situation turned tense until police officers arrived just in time, forcing the rowdy riders to flee.

Lately, cases of boda boda riders taking the law into their own hands have been on the rise, with several incidents of motorists being attacked and vehicles torched after minor road altercations.

Land Rover Discovery vs Nduthi pic.twitter.com/RkkOFvXpzX — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 6, 2025

