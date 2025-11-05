CS RUKU chased away like a burukenge in Kanyuambora, Mbeere North, as he tried to dish out money to popularize a UDA candidate (VIDEO)

Wednesday, November 5, 2025 - Drama unfolded in Kanyuambora,
Mbeere North, after Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Ruku was chased
away by angry residents while attempting to dish out money to
popularize a UDA candidate.
The vocal CS, who has been drumming up support for
the ruling party’s candidate in the upcoming Mbeere North parliamentary
by-election, arrived in a flashy convoy expecting a warm welcome, but instead
was met with boos and hostility.
Residents shouted him down, accusing him of trying to
buy votes, and refused to accept the cash handouts.
The situation quickly got chaotic, forcing his security
detail to whisk him away as the crowd surged toward his vehicle.
“Wantam! Wantam!” chants rent the air as the CS was being
escorted out of the area under tight security.
The confrontation left Ruku visibly shaken, with locals
warning that handout politics will no longer be tolerated in Mbeere
North.
Interestingly, DCP leader and former Deputy President,
Rigathi Gachagua, had in a past interview accused Ruku of using
taxpayers’ money to bribe voters in the constituency as the by-election
draws near.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
CS Ruku chased away like a brukenge in Kanyuambora, Mbeere North as he was trying to dish out money to popularize UDA candidate pic.twitter.com/AAbA5rg48w— PropesaTV (@PropesaTV) November 4, 2025
