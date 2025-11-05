CS RUKU chased away like a burukenge in Kanyuambora, Mbeere North, as he tried to dish out money to popularize a UDA candidate (VIDEO)







Wednesday, November 5, 2025 - Drama unfolded in Kanyuambora, Mbeere North, after Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Ruku was chased away by angry residents while attempting to dish out money to popularize a UDA candidate.

The vocal CS, who has been drumming up support for the ruling party’s candidate in the upcoming Mbeere North parliamentary by-election, arrived in a flashy convoy expecting a warm welcome, but instead was met with boos and hostility.

Residents shouted him down, accusing him of trying to buy votes, and refused to accept the cash handouts.

The situation quickly got chaotic, forcing his security detail to whisk him away as the crowd surged toward his vehicle.

“Wantam! Wantam!” chants rent the air as the CS was being escorted out of the area under tight security.

The confrontation left Ruku visibly shaken, with locals warning that handout politics will no longer be tolerated in Mbeere North.

Interestingly, DCP leader and former Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua, had in a past interview accused Ruku of using taxpayers’ money to bribe voters in the constituency as the by-election draws near.

Watch the video.

CS Ruku chased away like a brukenge in Kanyuambora, Mbeere North as he was trying to dish out money to popularize UDA candidate pic.twitter.com/AAbA5rg48w — PropesaTV (@PropesaTV) November 4, 2025

