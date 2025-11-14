President WILLIAM RUTO’s elite plain-clothe bodyguard captured on camera harassing an Assistant Chief during his visit to Ukambani (VIDEO)

Friday, November 14, 2025 - An officer attached to President William Ruto’s elite security team was captured on camera in a tense moment involving an assistant chief during the President’s visit to the Ukambani region.
In the widely circulated video, the plain-clothed bodyguard
is seen pushing the chief away after he got close to the President, a move that
has triggered mixed reactions online.
While some viewers accused the officer of demeaning and
mishandling the administrator, others defended the action, arguing that the
bodyguard was simply executing his mandate of maintaining tight security around
the Head of State.
President Ruto’s security detail is known for its strict
adherence to protocol and rarely takes chances when managing crowds around the
President.
