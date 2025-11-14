KRA official arraigned for receiving Ksh 500,000 bribe to help a school in Kisumu evade tax

Friday, November 14,
2025 - The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arraigned Mr.
Evans Agumba Oriato, a Compliance Officer at the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA),
for allegedly soliciting and receiving a Ksh 500,000 bribe.
According
to EACC, investigations established that Oriato, who is based in Kisumu,
solicited and received the bribe as an inducement to “assist” Jane Memorial
Secondary School in filing tax returns for the years 2016 to 2020.
The
Commission reported that the case began when the complainant was summoned to
Oriato’s office to discuss the filing of nil returns for the school.
On
December 31st, 2021, the officer allegedly demanded Kes 1 million to help resolve
purported filing irregularities and received a down payment of Kes 500,000, with the remainder to be
paid upon completion of the process.
EACC says the suspect continued demanding the balance,
prompting the complainants to report the matter to the Commission’s Western
Regional Office in Kisumu.
Acting on the report, EACC mounted an operation in which
Oriato was allegedly arrested while receiving Kes 250,000.
He was processed at the Commission’s offices and released on
a cash
bail of Kes 100,000 pending further action.
Upon
completing investigations, EACC forwarded the file to the Director of Public
Prosecutions (DPP), who reviewed the evidence and concurred with the
recommendation to prosecute.
Oriato
was summoned on November 12th, 2025, booked at Railways Police
Station in Kisumu, and held overnight pending arraignment.
He
was subsequently charged before the Kisumu Anti-Corruption Court with three counts of receiving a bribe,
contrary to Section 6(1) as read with Section 18(1) and (2) of the Anti-Bribery
Act No. 47 of 2016.
He
denied the charges and was released on a Ksh 500,000 bond with a surety of a similar amount.
EACC says the operation is part of an ongoing nationwide crackdown on bribery within public service delivery institutions, aimed at improving access to quality services for all citizens.
