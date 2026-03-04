BUSTED!! This MUBABA was caught having ‘MECHI’ with a young LADY in a building under construction - The LADY looks innocent but ..! (VIDEO)







Wednesday, March 04, 2026 - A video showing the jaw-dropping moment a middle-aged man, popularly known as mubaba, was caught having mechi with a young lady inside what appears to be a building under construction has set social media ablaze.

In the clip, the pair are rudely interrupted by someone who had seemingly been trailing them and only pounced once they got “busy.”

The mubaba’s priceless reaction when confronted has left netizens both shocked and amused.

However, the viral footage has divided opinion online.

Some criticized the mubaba and the young lady for reckless behavior, while others turned their attention to the person who recorded and shared the video to chase clout.

“Some two grown adults having fun and feeling happy then wewe na wivu yako unaenda luwa record… grow up and find yourself a woman too.”one netizen fumed.

Watch the video via this LINK>>>

