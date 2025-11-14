RUTH ODINGA sends heartfelt message to Dr. OBURU OGINGA after taking up ODM leadership - “We have shed the orphan tag”







Friday, November 14, 2025 - Kisumu County Women Representative, Ruth Odinga, has spoken out following the ratification of new leadership within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

In a Facebook post on Friday, November 14th, 2025, Ruth congratulated her brother, Senator Dr. Oburu Oginga, who was confirmed as ODM’s new Party Leader.

“Congratulations Hon. Dr. Oburu Oginga, on assuming the mantle of Party Leader for ODM.”

“May your wisdom ignite a new spirit of purpose in the party and across the nation,” she wrote.

She also expressed excitement over her own swearing‑in as Deputy Organising Secretary, noting that ODM had “firmly stepped into a new chapter” under Oburu’s leadership, alongside deputies Governor Abdulswammad Shariff Nassir, Governor Paul Simba Arati and Senator Godfrey Osotsi.

“We have shed the ‘orphan’ tag that followed the passing of our founding Party Leader, Rt. Hon. Raila Amolo Odinga.”

“Today, we stand united, organised, and ready for the future,” she added.

She extended congratulations to other officials confirmed during the session, including Governor Gladys Wanga as National Chairperson, Hon. Otiende Amollo and Hon. John Ariko as Deputy National Chairpersons, Governor Ahmed Abdullahi as National Organising Secretary, and Hon. Rozaah Buyu as Secretary for Political Affairs.

Ruth emphasised that the new leadership signals a fresh start for ODM, rooted in justice, equity and good governance.

She underscored the importance of strengthening party structures and reconnecting with Kenyans at the grassroots.

With Oburu Odinga at the helm, ODM has officially entered a transition period, tasked with steering the party toward the 2027 General Elections.

