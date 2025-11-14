RUTH ODINGA sends heartfelt message to Dr. OBURU OGINGA after taking up ODM leadership - “We have shed the orphan tag”

Friday, November 14, 2025 - Kisumu County Women Representative, Ruth Odinga, has spoken out following the ratification of new leadership within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).
In a Facebook post on Friday, November 14th,
2025, Ruth congratulated her brother, Senator Dr. Oburu Oginga, who was
confirmed as ODM’s new Party Leader.
“Congratulations Hon. Dr. Oburu Oginga, on assuming the
mantle of Party Leader for ODM.”
“May your wisdom ignite a new spirit of purpose in the party
and across the nation,” she wrote.
She also expressed excitement over her own swearing‑in as
Deputy Organising Secretary, noting that ODM had “firmly stepped into a new
chapter” under Oburu’s leadership, alongside deputies Governor Abdulswammad
Shariff Nassir, Governor Paul Simba Arati and Senator Godfrey Osotsi.
“We have shed the ‘orphan’ tag that followed the passing of
our founding Party Leader, Rt. Hon. Raila Amolo Odinga.”
“Today, we stand united, organised, and ready for the
future,” she added.
She extended congratulations to other officials confirmed
during the session, including Governor Gladys Wanga as National Chairperson,
Hon. Otiende Amollo and Hon. John Ariko as Deputy National Chairpersons,
Governor Ahmed Abdullahi as National Organising Secretary, and Hon. Rozaah Buyu
as Secretary for Political Affairs.
Ruth emphasised that the new leadership signals a fresh
start for ODM, rooted in justice, equity and good governance.
She underscored the importance of strengthening party
structures and reconnecting with Kenyans at the grassroots.
With Oburu Odinga at the helm, ODM has officially entered a
transition period, tasked with steering the party toward the 2027 General
Elections.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
