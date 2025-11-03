Kosewe restaurant’s popular Rhumba deejay takes his own life after depression took a toll on him - Fans mourn the tragic loss





Monday, November 3, 2025 - Lovers of Rhumba music are in mourning following the heartbreaking news that a popular Rhumba deejay who entertained revelers at Kosewe Restaurant in Nairobi’s city center has taken his own life after a silent battle with depression.





According to close friends and colleagues, the late DJ Brian Mugesi, celebrated for his electrifying Rhumba mixes and infectious stage energy, had been struggling quietly with emotional turmoil and mental health challenges for months before tragedy struck.



His sudden death has left fans, fellow entertainers and regular patrons at Kosewe in shock and disbelief.



Many have taken to social media to pay their respects, remembering him as a passionate entertainer who kept Nairobi’s Rhumba spirit alive.



“Suicide has never been an option. DJ Brian Mugesi umekosea sana. Condolences to the Kosewe fraternity, family, and friends. Go well, Rhumba maestro,” one fan wrote emotionally.









His untimely passing has reignited conversations about mental health awareness among entertainers, with many urging Kenyans to look out for loved ones who may be silently battling depression.