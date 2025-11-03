AKOTHEE daughter RUE BABY fires back at body - shamer urging her to ‘eat more’ with fiery post - “An eye for an eye”







Monday, November 03, 2025 - Singer Akothee’s model daughter, Celine Dion Okello, popularly known as Rue Baby, has set social media abuzz after firing back at a troll who told her to “eat more” because of her slim frame.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Rue issued a bold statement saying, “Don’t come body-shaming me if you can’t back it up with your body… an eye for an eye, please.”

She humorously added that while she supports body positivity, people shouldn’t “test” her.

The post quickly went viral, with fans rallying behind her for defending herself confidently.

Clearly, the apple didn’t fall far from the tree.





The Kenyan DAILY POST