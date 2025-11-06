Kenyan man shot dead in Tanzania during post-election violence - VIDEO shows him lying motionless as family demands answers after his body goes missing







Thursday, November 6, 2025 - Human rights organization, VOCAL Africa, has raised an alarm over the mysterious killing and disappearance of a Kenyan national, John Okoth Ogutu, who was reportedly shot dead in Tanzania on October 29th, during post-election violence.

According to a statement by VOCAL Africa, the organization received a video showing John moments after he was fatally shot.

The disturbing footage, which his family has since confirmed to be genuine, depicts him lying motionless on the ground with two gunshot wounds, believed to have been fired from behind.

Witnesses at the scene told investigators that John’s body was taken to Mwananyamala Hospital Morgue shortly after the incident.

However, in a shocking twist, the body has since disappeared, leaving his family distraught and desperate for answers.

VOCAL Africa is now demanding that Tanzanian authorities account for John’s body and conduct an independent investigation into the killing.





“As Kenyans, we are demanding justice and accountability,” the organization said. “The family of John Okoth Ogutu deserves closure. His body must be returned so he can be laid to rest.”

