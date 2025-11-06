Interior PS OMOLLO gives update on Kenyan teacher killed in Tanzania’s post-election protests







Thursday, November 06, 2025 - Interior Principal Secretary, Raymond Omollo, has revealed that the Government is actively working to repatriate the body of John Okoth Ogutu, a Kenyan teacher fatally shot during post-election unrest in Tanzania and investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

Speaking during his installation as Chief Commissioner of the Kenya Scouts Association, Omollo confirmed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had engaged the Kenyan Embassy in Dar-es-Salaam.

“We are making respectful arrangements to ensure the case is handled appropriately,” he said.

Ogutu, who had worked in Tanzania for eight years, was killed in Dar-es-Salaam on October 29th, the day of Tanzania’s General Elections.

His body remains at Mwananyamala Mortuary.

While details of the shooting remain unclear, he is among hundreds reportedly killed during the violent aftermath of the disputed vote.

On November 4th, Ogutu’s family appealed to the Kenyan Government for assistance in repatriating his remains and pursuing justice.

Omollo also reassured Kenyans living in Tanzania that their safety remains a priority and there is no cause for alarm.

His sister emotionally recounted their last conversation on her birthday, September 22nd, describing him as the only family member who remembered the occasion.

"My brother has been in Tanzania for almost eight years.”

“The last time I talked to him was on September 22nd, when he was wishing me my birthday," the sister narrated.

"He is the only family member who remembered my birthday.”

“I told him that he's the one to take over the leadership of the family, and he just laughed," she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST