Interior PS OMOLLO gives update on Kenyan teacher killed in Tanzania’s post-election protests

Thursday, November
06, 2025 - Interior Principal Secretary, Raymond Omollo, has revealed that the
Government is actively working to repatriate the body of John Okoth Ogutu, a
Kenyan teacher fatally shot during post-election unrest in Tanzania and
investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.
Speaking during his installation as Chief Commissioner of
the Kenya Scouts Association, Omollo confirmed that the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs had engaged the Kenyan Embassy in Dar-es-Salaam.
“We are making respectful arrangements to ensure the case is
handled appropriately,” he said.
Ogutu, who had worked in Tanzania for eight years, was
killed in Dar-es-Salaam on October 29th, the day of Tanzania’s General
Elections.
His body remains at Mwananyamala Mortuary.
While details of the shooting remain unclear, he is among
hundreds reportedly killed during the violent aftermath of the disputed vote.
On November 4th, Ogutu’s family appealed to the
Kenyan Government for assistance in repatriating his remains and pursuing
justice.
Omollo also reassured Kenyans living in Tanzania that their
safety remains a priority and there is no cause for alarm.
His sister emotionally recounted their last conversation on
her birthday, September 22nd, describing him as the only family
member who remembered the occasion.
"My
brother has been in Tanzania for almost eight years.”
“The
last time I talked to him was on September 22nd, when he was wishing
me my birthday," the sister narrated.
"He
is the only family member who remembered my birthday.”
“I told
him that he's the one to take over the leadership of the family, and he just
laughed," she said.
