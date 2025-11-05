Kenyan man kidnapped in Ethiopia freed after payment of Ksh 3 million ransom - CS Mudavadi confirms (PHOTO)







Wednesday, November 05, 2025 - A Kenyan national, Samuel Njagi Mbugua, who had been kidnapped in Ethiopia, has been freed following the payment of a Ksh3 million ransom.

In a statement released on Wednesday, November 5th, the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary (OPCS) confirmed that Mbugua’s release was the result of coordinated efforts by the Ethiopian Government, the Kenyan Embassy in Addis Ababa, his employer, and family.

“On November 4th, Mr. Mbugua was released after concerted efforts involving all parties, following difficult negotiations,” the OPCS said.

His employer reportedly paid 3 million Ethiopian Birr, equivalent to Ksh3 million, on Tuesday to secure his freedom.

Mbugua’s ordeal mirrors that of Stephen Munyakho, a Kenyan who was freed earlier this year from Saudi Arabia’s Shimeisi Prison after diplomatic intervention and the payment of Ksh 129 million in blood money.

Munyakho had been working as a Warehouse Manager when he was involved in a fatal altercation with a Yemeni colleague in April 2011.

He was sentenced to death by beheading and was scheduled for execution in May 2023.

Munyakho’s case gripped national attention after his mother, veteran journalist Dorothy Kweyu, pleaded with President Ruto to intervene and save her son from execution.





The Kenyan DAILY POST