“I’m letting go of past pain and failed relationships!! BAHATI’s ex and baby mama, YVETTE OBURA, finds love again - See PHOTOs from the romantic proposal!







Thursday, November 06, 2025 - Yvette Obura, the mother of singer Bahati's first daughter Mueni, is officially off the market and glowing with joy after accepting a romantic marriage proposal from her new partner.

The content creator shared dreamy engagement photos that captured the moment in style - an outdoor setup adorned with rose petals, a cozy picnic arrangement, and the words “Marry Me” lit up in bold letters.

“I said yes to the man who made me believe in love again,” Yvette captioned the post.

“I’m letting go of past pain and failed relationships. The right one God brought my way.”

Yvette’s journey has long been in the public eye due to her past relationship with Bahati and cordial co-parenting with his wife, Diana Marua.

The trio has maintained a respectful co-parenting relationship, with Yvette previously praising Diana as a “great woman” and supportive stepmom.

