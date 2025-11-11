ILIGULWA!! Secret VIDEO exposes a ‘green lodge’ where some Kenyans are having mechi in broad daylight (WATCH)







Tuesday, November 11, 2025 - Social media is buzzing after a netizen shared zoomed-in footage of a secluded “green lodge” tucked away in what appears to be farmland, alleged to be a popular spot for daytime escapades.

Captured using a phone with impressive zoom capabilities, the video shows a couple emerging from the hidden location.

The man is seen hastily buttoning his shirt, while the woman follows behind, fanning herself with a piece of clothing - suggesting they’d just wrapped up a rather intense moment.

The clip has sparked mixed reactions online.

Some netizens condemned the person who filmed it, while others expressed concern over the moral decay.

Watch the video below or HERE>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST