Ananigongea! Man calls out Kasarani matatu driver for alleged affair with his wife, Shares his PHOTO online - “Niko Na Messages”







Tuesday, November 11, 2025 - A man in Kasarani has taken to social media to publicly accuse a matatu driver of allegedly having an affair with his wife.

In a post that has since gone viral, the man shared a photo of the driver, claiming he possesses “messages” as proof of the alleged affair.

He further alleged that the driver routinely picks up his wife around Equity Bank in Kasarani.

The post comes amid growing discussions on social media about rising cases of marital infidelity, with netizens divided between sympathizing with the aggrieved husband and criticizing him for airing the matter publicly.

The Kenyan DAILY POST