How CS OPARANYA left guests in stitches at Senator ALLAN CHESANG’s lavish pre-wedding ceremony to with his ‘marriage advice’







Monday, November 03, 2025 - Cabinet Secretary for Cooperatives and MSMEs Development, Wycliffe Oparanya, delivered an unexpected dose of humor and honesty during the glamorous pre-wedding ceremony of Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang and Chanelle Kittony over the weekend.

Speaking before a high-profile crowd, including President Ruto, Oparanya admitted he wasn’t the best person to offer marital advice.

“I’m not the best advisor when it comes to those issues. I keep it to myself, thank you,” he quipped, drawing laughter from the audience.

Known for his polygamous lifestyle, complete with two wives and a girlfriend who went public in 2024, Oparanya’s candid confession quickly became the highlight of the event.

The MC couldn’t resist a playful jab, joking that he feared the CS might encourage the couple to follow his “multi-love” path.

His hilarious yet honest remarks added a humorous twist to the otherwise romantic affair, proving that even at a wedding, a little comic relief goes a long way.

Well, Oparanya may not be a marriage guru, but he certainly knows how to keep a crowd entertained.

The Kenyan DAILY POST