Chaos in Juja! Lopha Sacco bus set ablaze after conductor throws stage attendant out of moving vehicle, killing him on the spot (PHOTOs)







Monday, November 3, 2025 - Tension gripped Juja High Point along the busy Thika Superhighway after an enraged mob set ablaze a Lopha Sacco bus following the tragic death of a stage attendant, popularly known as kamagira, who was thrown out of the moving vehicle by the bus conductor.

According to eyewitnesses, the deceased was demanding his Ksh 20 commission after helping to fill up the bus at the stage.

However, an argument erupted between him and the conductor as the bus began to move.

In a shocking turn of events, the conductor reportedly pushed the stage attendant out of the speeding bus, killing him on the spot.

News of his death spread quickly, sparking outrage among locals and fellow stage workers who descended on the scene, torching the bus in protest.

Police officers arrived at the scene to contain the situation and later moved the body to the mortuary.





See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST