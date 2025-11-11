AMISI blasts RUTO’s allies, ICHUNG’WAH and CHERUIYOT, for wearing ODM - branded caps as ORENGO warns against merger







Tuesday, November 11, 2025 - Saboti MP, Caleb Amisi, has hit out at Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot and National Assembly Majority Leader, Kimani Ichung’wah, after they were spotted wearing ODM-branded caps.

Taking to X on Tuesday, November 11th, Amisi called their actions a “betrayal of party loyalty,” claiming that the two leaders had lost faith in the political outfit that brought them to power.

He urged UDA to initiate their removal from the party and Parliament.

The incident comes amid growing tension over ODM’s relationship with UDA.

Siaya Governor James Orengo recently cautioned ODM against merging with the ruling party under the guise of national unity.

Speaking at Raila Odinga’s Opoda Farm in Bondo, Orengo emphasized the need to preserve ODM’s independence.

“Let us not kill political parties,” Orengo said.

“Sisi kama ODM, msifanye makosa ya kumezwa,” warning against being politically absorbed.

The Siaya Governor warned that past political mergers had led to the collapse of parties like Kadu, PNU, and the original DP, urging ODM to remain vigilant.

He stressed that Kenya’s democratic future depends on a strong, independent opposition capable of holding power to account.





