Hii imeenda! PHOTO of President RUTO passionately hugging DJ QUEEN at the Maa Cultural and Tourism Festival sparks reactions







Sunday, November 9, 2025 - A photo of President William Ruto passionately hugging upcoming female deejay, DJ Queen, at the Maa Cultural and Tourism Festival has gone viral, igniting reactions across social media.

The photo, taken during the festival celebrations, shows the President in a warm embrace, drawing admiration from some Kenyans while prompting debate among others online.

Social media users have flooded platforms with opinions, with some praising Ruto’s approachable demeanor, while others question the context of the hug.

Check out the trending photo.

