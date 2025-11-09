RUTO couldn’t keep his eyes off DJ QUEEN at the Maa Cultural and Tourism Festival - Watch video and more PHOTOs of the beautiful LADY







Sunday, November 9, 2025 - President William Ruto raised eyebrows at the Maa Cultural and Tourism Festival after a video surfaced showing him seemingly unable to take his eyes off upcoming female disc jockey, DJ Queen.

A video shared online shows DJ Queen and Ruto sharing a light moment on stage as they danced to a Maasai song.

He also hugged her passionately, sparking reactions online.

The festival, which celebrates the rich heritage and traditions of the Maa community, drew crowds from across Kenya, with music, dance, and cultural displays taking center stage.

Watch the video and more photos of the pretty Maasai lady.

RUTO and DJ QUEEN pic.twitter.com/1UCfarIGKF — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 10, 2025

