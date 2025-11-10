Gospel singer BETTY BAYO’s family reveal her silent brave battle with cancer after her passing at KNH







Monday, November 10, 2025 - The family of Kenyan gospel singer, Betty Bayo, confirmed her passing following a brief but courageous battle with cancer.

In a statement released on Monday, November 10th, the family revealed that Betty died at 1:03 p.m. at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), where she had been receiving treatment.

“We want to tell the public that today at 1:03 p.m., we lost Betty Bayo. It is no longer a rumour - it is the truth,” the spokesperson said.

According to the family, Betty had been unwell since the previous week and was later diagnosed with acute blood cancer.

“She was suffering from excessive bleeding, and the doctors tried their best,” they revealed.

Despite being transferred to KNH on Friday and receiving round-the-clock care, her condition deteriorated.

“The will of God has prevailed,” the family said, noting that her body will be moved to Kenyatta University Referral Hospital as burial arrangements begin.

“She was a dear friend… we loved her, but God loved her more,” the spokesperson added.

Her ex-partner, Pastor Victor Kanyari, with whom she shared two children, confirmed the heartbreaking news with an emotional tribute.

Kanyari wrote: "It hurts in ways I can’t explain.”

“You left before I could say everything I needed to.”

“I still see you in every laugh our children give, in every little habit that reminds me of you.”

“We had our moments, but through it all, you were family.”

“I’ll carry your memory, your love, and your spirit forever.”

“Rest easy… you’ll always be missed.”

Betty, celebrated for her soulful gospel music and vibrant personality, leaves behind a powerful legacy of faith, love and inspiration.

The Kenyan DAILY POST