"‘He Knows Where I Sleep!’ - President RUTO hails his ‘24/7 confidant’ ADC Brigadier FABIAN LENGUSURANGA







Sunday, November 09, 2025 - During a Sunday church service in Samburu on November 9th, President William Ruto took a heartfelt moment to recognize his Aide-de-Camp (ADC), Brigadier Fabian Lengusuranga, for his unwavering dedication and professionalism.

Lengusuranga, a native of Samburu County, has been by the President’s side since October 2022, when he succeeded Major General Stelu Lekolool.

Ruto praised the officer’s commitment, noting that he had entrusted key responsibilities, including his personal security, to locals from the region, with Lengusuranga at the forefront.

“I have my confidant here - my ADC Fabian Lengusuranga. He knows where I am 24 hours a day, where I go, where I sleep,” Ruto said, adding with a chuckle, “If anything goes wrong with my security, the people of Samburu will have to answer.”

The President’s light-hearted tone underscored deep trust in his ADC, who was recently promoted from lieutenant colonel to brigadier.

Lengusuranga hails from the Kenya Army’s elite forces and has quickly earned a reputation for precision and loyalty.

Ruto’s public appreciation not only highlighted Lengusuranga’s role but also celebrated Samburu’s contribution to national leadership.

