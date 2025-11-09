MUSEVENI reveals why two Kenyan activists BOB NJAGI and NICHOLAS OYOO were abducted in Uganda and kept in the ‘Fridge for Some Time’







Sunday, November 09, 2025 - Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has admitted that his Government abducted and detained two Kenyan activists, Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo, for 38 days, claiming that they were “put in the fridge” due to their alleged involvement in opposition activities.

Speaking during a televised interview and radio talk show at Mbale State Lodge on November 8th, Museveni said the pair had been working with opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine.

He described them as “experts in riots” and praised Uganda’s intelligence services for intercepting them.

“They came, and they were working with Kyagulanyi’s group. They are experts in riots,” Museveni said.

“Of course, with our very good intelligence, we picked them up and they have been in the fridge for some days.”

Njagi and Oyoo had travelled to Kampala to support Kyagulanyi’s political movement but disappeared on October 1st after reportedly being abducted near the capital.

Throughout their detention, Ugandan authorities - including the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) - denied holding the two.

Their release followed mounting public pressure and diplomatic engagement between Kenya and Uganda.

Sources close to the matter revealed that former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta played a key role in securing their freedom, allegedly contacting General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Museveni’s son and a close friend.

