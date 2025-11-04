Video shows the moment Goshen Medical College student GLORIA was stabbed by her alleged LESBIAN partner in Thika after a night out, leading to her death







Tuesday, November 4, 2025 - Tragedy has struck Goshen Medical College in Thika after a second-year nursing student was stabbed to death by her close friend after a night out in Makindu, Makueni County.

According to a report, the incident occurred on Sunday, November 2nd, after three female nursing students went out to have fun at a popular entertainment joint to celebrate the end of their attachment.

When they returned to their rented house later that night, an argument reportedly broke out among them.

It is alleged that two of the students attempted to lock the victim, identified as Gloria, out of the house, sparking a violent confrontation.

“We had gone out to celebrate our last day of attachment. In the morning, I learned that my classmate, Gloria, had been stabbed to death. She was a close friend,” said one of the students.

A neighbour told police that he heard loud screams before seeing the victim crawling out of the house, bleeding heavily and crying for help.

Members of the public rushed to the scene and took the young woman to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspect has since been arrested and is being held at Makindu Police Station as investigations continue.

Word has it that the suspect who stabbed Gloria was her lesbian partner.

She had reportedly confronted her over cheating allegations. Watch video below or HERE>>>

Goshen Medical College student, GLORIA pic.twitter.com/PCwl7ExEBt — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 5, 2025

