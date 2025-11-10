CCTV footage captures a househelp being attacked and robbed by a ruthless thug in broad daylight as insecurity escalates in Nakuru (VIDEO)

Monday, November 10, 2025 - Residents of Nakuru are living in fear as insecurity continues to rise, with ruthless thugs reportedly attacking people in broad daylight.
CCTV footage circulating online shows the shocking moment a
househelp was attacked and robbed of her phone while returning home from
church.
In the footage, the suspect is seen harassing the woman and
hurling unprintable insults at her.
She attempts to avoid him, but he persists, ultimately
snatching her phone before fleeing the scene as children who witnessed the
incident scream in terror.
The video has reignited concerns over security in Nakuru,
with residents calling on authorities to step up patrols and protect vulnerable
members of the community.
