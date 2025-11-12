GACHAGUA accuses Embu Governor CECILY MBARIRE and CS GEOFFREY RUKU of organizing goons to attack him ahead of his visit to Mbeere North (Full Statement)







Wednesday, November 12, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has sensationally accused Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire and Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku of orchestrating a plan to disrupt his upcoming visit to Mbeere North.

In a strongly worded statement released earlier today, Gachagua alleged that the two leaders had mobilized goons to attack him when he visits the area to campaign for Democratic Party candidate, Newton Karish, ahead of the Mbeere North parliamentary seat by-election.

Read his full statement.

