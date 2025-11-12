Activist BOB NJAGI gives chilling account of being detained in a ‘fridge’ in Uganda by MUSEVENI’s son Gen. MUHOOZI







Wednesday, November 12, 2025 - Kenyan activist Bob Njagi has delivered a harrowing account of his 38-day detention in Uganda, describing the conditions as a “crime against humanity”.

Njagi revealed that he was held in a facility known as “the fridge,” allegedly run by General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, son of President Yoweri Museveni.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, November 12th, 2025, Njagi said the detentions were carried out at the Special Forces Command Centre in Sarakasenyi, a training ground for Uganda’s presidential security team.

“They call themselves ‘Next To None’ because they don’t take commands from the Judiciary, Parliament or the Executive,” he said.

Njagi claimed the facility operates as a rogue militia under Gen. Muhoozi’s control, detaining individuals without trial.

“This is an armed militia… I left over 150 Ugandans in custody.”

“Some have been detained for up to one year. That is what they call the fridge,” he stated.

President Museveni, in a televised interview on November 8th, confirmed the detention, boasting about Uganda’s intelligence capabilities.

“We picked them up… they have been in the fridge for some days,” he said, referring to Njagi and fellow activist Nicholas Oyoo, who were arrested while attending a rally by opposition leader, Robert Kyangulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine.

Museveni claimed that the duo were “experts in riots” working with Kyagulanyi’s group.

“Now, some Kenyan leaders rang me and said I should either put them in jail here or hand them back,” he stated.

Their release on November 7th came after weeks of denial by Ugandan authorities, despite eyewitness accounts of their abduction near Kampala.

The Kenyan DAILY POST