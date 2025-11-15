Former Sauti Sol star BIEN-AIMÉ BARAZA explains why he identifies as Gen Z despite falling within the millennial generation







Saturday, November 15, 2025 - Award-winning Kenyan singer, Bien-Aimé Baraza, formerly of Sauti Sol, has sparked fresh online debate after declaring that he identifies as Gen Z - even though he was born in 1987 and technically belongs to the millennial generation.

Speaking on That Zed Podcast, Bien explained that generational identity, for him, is less about birth year and more about mindset, energy and evolution.

“Being Gen Z isn’t about birth year but how you feel inside,” he said, noting that he resonates more with Gen Z’s culture and approach to life.

Reflecting on his career, Bien described two phases: the Sauti Sol era, which he framed as “millennial,” and his solo journey, which he considers “Gen Z.”

“I’ve had two parts in my career. In the beginning, I was Sauti Sol - and now I am Bien. The Bien part of my career is still a toddler. And Sauti Sol is the millennial part. As Bien, I am Gen Z.”

His remarks quickly ignited conversation online with some fans joking that Bien had “downloaded Gen Z software,” while others praised his perspective as a reminder that reinvention is possible at any stage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST