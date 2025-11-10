Drama as Turkana Governor JEREMIAH LOMORUKAI engages in a fist fight with an MP at Lowdar Airport’s VIP Lounge







Monday, November 10, 2025 - Loima Member of Parliament, Protus Akujah, has claimed that he was physically attacked by Turkana Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai in an “unprovoked” incident at the Lodwar Airport’s VIP lounge on 9th November 2025.

According to a statement from Akuja, the incident occurred shortly before 11:00 a.m.

He says he was seated in the lounge when Governor Lomorukai entered, greeted him, and took a seat nearby.

Akuja alleges that the Governor began provoking him and accusing him of undermining his leadership.

A heated argument ensued, leading to a scuffle.

The situation escalated after the Governor physically attacked the Member of Parliament.

“I stood up and struck him back in self-defense,” the legislator said.

The altercation was reportedly de-escalated by the Governor’s bodyguard, who intervened and moved the Governor toward a separate room, while airport security prevented Akuja from following.

Other leaders present, including Jackson Nakusa, reportedly urged Akuja to “calm down.”





Here is a police statement on the incident.





