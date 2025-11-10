President RUTO imports world’s top-quality cattle breeds from South Africa - They were pictured being ferried to his Kilgoris farm in trucks (PHOTOs)

Monday, November 10, 2025 - President William Ruto has once again proven his deep passion for farming after importing a consignment of high-quality cattle breeds from South Africa.
The top-grade livestock, reportedly among the best dairy breeds
in the world, were spotted being transported in well-secured trucks to his
expansive Kilgoris farm over the weekend.
Ruto has in the past encouraged Kenyans to invest in modern
agriculture as a path to economic empowerment.
See photos.
The Kenyan DAILY
POST
0 Comments