President RUTO imports world’s top-quality cattle breeds from South Africa - They were pictured being ferried to his Kilgoris farm in trucks (PHOTOs)







Monday, November 10, 2025 - President William Ruto has once again proven his deep passion for farming after importing a consignment of high-quality cattle breeds from South Africa.

The top-grade livestock, reportedly among the best dairy breeds in the world, were spotted being transported in well-secured trucks to his expansive Kilgoris farm over the weekend.

Ruto has in the past encouraged Kenyans to invest in modern agriculture as a path to economic empowerment.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST