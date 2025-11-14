Doctor reveals BETTY BAYO’s harrowing final battle with Acute Leukemia - “The body had effectively started feeding on itself”







Friday, November 14, 2025 - The untimely death of celebrated gospel singer, Betty Bayo, has left fans and family reeling, and now her doctor has revealed the heartbreaking medical struggle that marked her final hours.

Dr. Nderitu Wangui, who was part of the team attending to her, described how her body began attacking itself under the devastating effects of acute myeloid leukaemia (AML).

Speaking at Blue Springs Hotel on Thursday, November 13th, 2025, Dr. Nderitu recounted how the ordeal began with an urgent blood appeal.

“I received a call very early in the morning from the people taking Betty to the hospital, requesting a blood appeal.”

“Initially, we needed only three pints of blood for her platelets.”

“At that moment, we did not yet have a diagnosis, and I want to be honest about that,” he said.

The first transfusion was successful, and Betty was briefly discharged.

But by 9 pm, her condition worsened, forcing admission at AAR Hospital on Kiambu Road.

“When we performed the first transfusion, it went well, and Betty was discharged temporarily.”

“However, later at 9 pm, her condition worsened, and she was admitted to the nearest hospital, AAR,” Nderitu explained.

Despite reassurances from the blood bank, the team faced severe shortages.

“We wondered where the blood from the first transfusion had gone.”

“The blood bank assured us we would get at least nine pints of blood.”

“One dose of platelets requires six litres of blood, which is what one donor can give,” he shared.

By 3 am, doctors confirmed Betty was battling AML at stage four, the point of bone marrow failure.

“Her bone marrow had stopped producing platelets, and even the few that were produced were being consumed by her body in an autoimmune response.

“At that stage, her body had effectively started feeding on itself,” Nderitu revealed.

Betty Bayo, renowned for her hit “11th hour” succumbed on Monday, November 10th, 2025, at 1:03 pm at Kenyatta National Hospital.

