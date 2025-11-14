Doctor reveals BETTY BAYO’s harrowing final battle with Acute Leukemia - “The body had effectively started feeding on itself”

Friday, November 14,
2025 - The untimely death of celebrated gospel singer, Betty Bayo, has left
fans and family reeling, and now her doctor has revealed the heartbreaking
medical struggle that marked her final hours.
Dr. Nderitu Wangui, who was part of the team attending to
her, described how her body began attacking itself under the devastating
effects of acute myeloid leukaemia (AML).
Speaking at Blue Springs Hotel on Thursday, November 13th,
2025, Dr. Nderitu recounted how the ordeal began with an urgent blood appeal.
“I received a call very early in the morning from the people
taking Betty to the hospital, requesting a blood appeal.”
“Initially, we needed only three pints of blood for her
platelets.”
“At that moment, we did not yet have a diagnosis, and I want
to be honest about that,” he said.
The first transfusion was successful, and Betty was briefly
discharged.
But by 9 pm, her condition worsened, forcing admission at
AAR Hospital on Kiambu Road.
“When we performed the first transfusion, it went well, and
Betty was discharged temporarily.”
“However, later at 9 pm, her condition worsened, and she was
admitted to the nearest hospital, AAR,” Nderitu explained.
Despite reassurances from the blood bank, the team faced
severe shortages.
“We wondered where the blood from the first transfusion had
gone.”
“The blood bank assured us we would get at least nine pints
of blood.”
“One dose of platelets requires six litres of blood, which
is what one donor can give,” he shared.
By 3 am, doctors confirmed Betty was battling AML at stage
four, the point of bone marrow failure.
“Her bone marrow had stopped producing platelets, and even
the few that were produced were being consumed by her body in an autoimmune
response.
“At that stage, her body had effectively started feeding on
itself,” Nderitu revealed.
Betty Bayo, renowned for her hit “11th hour”
succumbed on Monday, November 10th, 2025, at 1:03 pm at Kenyatta
National Hospital.
